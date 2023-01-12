The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is the first foreign leader to address the Papua New Guinea National Parliament since independence.

He was ushered into the chamber this morning and seated at the right side of Speaker Job Pomat.

The Australian Prime Minister was allowed to address the House under a provision of the Parliament Standing Orders as a special guest.

Australiain Prime Minister Addresses PNG National Parliament [Photo by NBC]

In his speech, the Labor leader says it is a great honour for him to speak to the members and people of this nation.

He reaffirmed the Australian Government's commitment in key areas of health, education, trade and security, and others.

Prime Minister James Marape welcomed Mr. Albanese and said his visit to the country will enhance the peculiar history both nations shared.

Mr. Marape also acknowledges the Australian Prime Minister's recognition of our shared past and highlighted many issues that both nations need to address as bilateral partners.

Meanwhile, both leaders will be meeting this afternoon to discuss issues.

NBC News / ONE PNG





