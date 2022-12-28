PNG Prime Minister Praises IRC





The Prime Minister James Marape commended the PNG Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) for the job well done this year. Despite many challenges faced this year, the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) has performed exceptionally well. That's according to Prime Minister James Marape.

He said the organization continues to perform year in and year out; recording about K370 million last year, but yet again recorded another massive K15 billion revenue this year.

Mr. Marape also said this shows that IRC is not sleeping but is hard at work.

Prime Minister James Marape made those remarks recently when launching IRC's 5-year strategic plan in Port Moresby.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Customs collects the highest surplus revenue in 2022



