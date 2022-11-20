PNGEC hosts 2022 Election Review Workshop

The PNG Electoral Commission will be conducting a post-election review workshop on the 2022 National Election today.

The weeklong workshop at Loloata Island Resort, outside Port Moresby, is aimed at reviewing the 2022 National Election to reflect on lessons identified and strategies for the future.

These findings will be compiled and a report will be presented to Parliament on the conduct of the 2022 National Election.

Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai is expected to open the workshop.

Other representatives from the Inter-Department Election Committee or IDEC, such as the Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Department, Ivan Pomaleu and Police Commissioner, David Manning will attend the workshop.





NBC / ONEPNG





