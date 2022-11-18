PNG Minister for Finance and Planning Rainbo Paita has officially launched the upgrade and sealing of the Sepik Coastal Highway in Vanimo on behalf of the Acting Prime Minister, Hon. John Rosso.

In his keynote address to the people of Sandaun Province on Thursday (17/11/22), Mr Paita said his Departments of Finance and National Planning have prioritised funding for the Connect PNG Program.

PNG Minister for Finance and Planning Launches Upgrade and Sealing of Sepik Coastal Highway [photo supplied]

“Roads must be built as they are the foundation for development. When there are roads, the cost for other developments like hospitals and schools decrease. When there are no roads, access to the health facilities is costly and law & order issues rise.

“The program will connect the whole country and at the same time, we will be building wharves.

For the Vanimo Wharf, the Government has approved its construction under the Public Private Partnership Program where the National Government will partner with the provincial government and an investor to co-fund its construction,” he said.

Mr Paita added that the Marape-Rosso Government is unable to immediately provide electricity and communication services as well as other basic services to the people at this time because the country is yet to be connected by roads.

In appreciation, Minister Paita thanked the Minister for Works and Highways, Hon. Solan Mirisim for the work he and his Secretary, David Wereh and their staff are currently doing.

Further, Minister Paita offered his support to the Department of Works and Highways to continue on its good work so PNG can be connected by roads soon.

He said by connecting the roads could also unite the people and create a national pride of being Papua New Guineans.

In addition, the Minister informed the people that funding for other district projects have been released to the District Treasury Office for work to begin.

The projects include;

Vanimo District Roads Sealing (Bewani – Imbio) valued at K10 million – K3 million has be released to Vanimo-Green District Treasury;

Aitape – Lumi – K2 million has been released to the District Treasury;

Road connecting Nuku to Aitape – K3 million has been released to the District Account;

Telefomin – K3 million released; and

West Sepik Provincial Roads Projects – K3 million has been released to the Provincial Treasury.

He said a total funding of K22 million was released to Sandaun Province for the district roads.

Mr Paita also appealed to the people to help the Government control the population growth of Papua New Guinea by planning their families.

Minister Paita said the people’s expectation on the government to deliver services such as road, health, education etcetera is high but the population is growing at a very high rate and that is affecting the delivery of services as well.

“Therefore, I am calling on the people to start family planning to assist the Government secure enough resources for delivery of infrastructures, goods and services,” he said

He also acknowledged and thanked the Government of Australia for funding the Aseki to Gulf Province Road, which is also captured under the Connect PNG Program’s Infrastructure Financing Facility.

Apart from funding the district road projects, Minister Paita also handed over funding for a Level-4 hospital to be built in the districts.

“The Health Department has plans to build Level-4 hospitals in the country. Under this program, we have identified two districts that qualified for this program due to their isolated locations, which are Nuku and Telefomin districts.

“The construction of these hospitals will cost around K35-40 million and I am pleased to announce that I have brought an initial funding of K20 million; K10 million for each district,” he said.

Minister Paita said more funding will be allocated and by 2027, both districts will have two fully fledged Level-4 hospitals.

Statement /ONE PNG

