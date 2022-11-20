2023 PNG Budget to assist household, says Treasurer

The Papua New Guinea's money plan for 2023 will be presented in Parliament ton Tuesday

According to the Treasury Department, the traditional budget lock up for economics, State agencies, stakeholders and media will take place around 10 o'clock in the morning before Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey crosses over the Chamber to hand down the budget.

Parliament will be adjourned for a week to give ample time to the Opposition to respond to the budget.

The House will then resume to debate the budget before it is voted on.

Over the weekend, Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey released a statement, saying the budget aims to assist households.

In the Money Plan, the Marape - Rosso government will spend K628.3 million in 2022 to help relieve cost of pressure on family, which includes the removal of K283 million in fuel taxes.

The Treasurer said the government will continue to take a holistic view of inflation, noting the predictions that inflation will be back at usual levels by 2023.

He said they will find ways within a difficult budget to assist households in the most sensible way.

NBC News / ONE PNG





