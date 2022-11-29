PNG Treasurer announces 2023 National Budget to capture financial relief

As an import driven economy, the prices of goods and services in the country will continue to increase in the coming year.

Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey said the Government will provide some relief to households that will be captured in the 2023 National Budget.

Mr. Ling-Stuckey will present next year’s Money Plan when the House sits today.

It will be another deficit Budget, when the country’s Treasurer presents the 2023 National Budget in Parliament.

And with a forecasted inflation, the Treasurer hinted that financial relief assistance will be captured in the country’s Money Plan.

Mr. Ling-Stuckey fell short of giving everything to be captured in the 2023 Budget, however, did reveal an increase in the projected revenue into the national purse.

He further said the Government has a clear plan to take the country back to a surplus budget in a few years' time.

Meanwhile, the Government has indicated giving priority to law and order, education, health, trade and investment as well as the Connect PNG program, among others.

The traditional budget lock-up will take place at 10 o’clock in the morning at the State Function room.

This before Treasurer Ling-Stuckey hands down the budget in the chamber at two o'clock in the afternoon.





