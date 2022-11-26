PNG Health Minister to Adequately fund Medical Supplies and Drug Procurement

Funding of medical supplies and drug procurement will be among the priorities of the Health Minister's 100 days plan.

Dr. Lino Tom said he will ensure that medical supplies and drug procurement is adequately funded.

In a Ministerial statement to Parliament yesterday, Dr. Lino Tom said drug procurement continues to be a big challenge, and he will work with the Health Department and development partners to explore options to improve drug procurement.

He's adamant to look at either strengthening the current drug procurement and supply management system or outsourcing to a reputable independent authority as a matter of priority, as recommended by the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

"We have already commenced work on this. It is my plan and hope to ensure the right medicines are procured in the right quality, right quantity and delivered to the right place at the right time during my term in office."

"In doing so Mr. Speaker, my first priority in the short term is to ensure that medical supplies and procurement is adequately funded."

"This year, the National Department of Health is faced with a funding gap of about K142 million. Although a submission of K303 million was requested, the sector only received K200 million. With a carryover liabilities of previous years, the sector now requests the funding gap of about K142 million. The funding shortfall was approved by the NEC on the 4th of May, 2022."

"Mr. Speaker, I will now seek to expedite this process with the Minister for Treasury and Finance for funding to be made available as a matter of priority," said Dr. Lino Tom.





NBC News/One PNG News









Next: PNG Police Commissioner urges Commanders for strategic policing plans for 2023