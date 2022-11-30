PM Marape: "2023 National Budget is Unprecedented People's Budget"





Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says the 2023 National Budget to be tabled today in Parliament “will be an unprecedented people’s budget”.

“Pangu Pati went into the (2022 general) elections with a commitment to improve our country with a focus on better infrastructure, better education, better health, better law and justice sector and better economy,” the Prime Minister said in statement yesterday.

“The people voted for us and with our coalition partners, we are now delivering the 2023 Budget, tailored towards lifting our country, and is more people-focused than ever before.”

It will be tabled by Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, after two deferrals from last week.

“A better economy will mean a stronger focus on agriculture, fisheries, tourism and sustainable forestry, while we progress Papua and P’nyang LNG, Porgera and Wafi-Golpu mines plus other extractive sector projects,” PM Marape said.

“But the focus is shifted to agriculture and renewable resources sector with policies like price and freight support to agriculture continuing.

“We will have support for agriculture-based small-medium enterprises and State equity contributions towards agriculture, and greater public-private partnership.”

PM Marape said there would also be increased support for infrastructure development, including roads to special economic zones and a continuation of the Connect PNG policy.

The Prime Minister also mentioned continued commitments to funding education and health.





Media statement/One PNG News









