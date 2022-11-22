PNG State Enterprise Minister Duma denies knowledge of sacking OTML C.E.O

The Papua New State Enterprises Minister William Duma has denied any knowledge of the sacking of Ok Tedi Mining Limited Chief Executive Officer, Musje Werror.

Article by Denyse Kalau : NBC News

Mr. Werror was sacked last Friday.

In Parliament yesterday, the Member for North Fly James Donald wanted to know the reasons behind Mr. Werror's sacking, adding that Werror still has six more months remaining as per his contract.

Minister Duma in response said he's not privy to any information regarding the sacking of the CEO and any decision lies with the company board.

"The case of our good MD for Ok Tedi Mining Limited, I can say that these are Board and Management matters. In fact, this is actually the second time I'm hearing that the good MD has been terminated."

"Of course, under his contract of employment, the power to terminate his employment rests with his employer who is the company overseen by the Chairman and the Directors of the Board."

"The Board has the power to sack or to allow a particular person to continue in his or her employment and that is guided by a contract of employment that is normally signed by an MD. So all those matters are operational and management matters, which I am not privy to," said Minister Duma.





