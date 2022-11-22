PNG Deputy Prime Minister clarifies issues on passport shortage

The Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Labour and Immigration, Hon. John Rosso clarified today that there's no shortage of passports in Papua New Guinea.

Article by Denyse Kalau

He made the clarification following reports that the Immigration and Citizenship Authority has completely run out of passports.

Minister Rosso explained that there is a huge backlog of passport applications since the opening of international borders in 2021.

"The main issue is because of the two years that we've had in COVID, a lot of people haven't travelled. So when a lot of people don't travel, you have a backlog. A lot of those passports expired."

"So they are now standing in line trying to get their passports done so Immigration now there's a huge backlog that they've got to deal with the similar number of staff. That created the backlog for our citizens."

"Immigration is now with the DMO's directive, have recruited 28 more extra staff to deal with the backlog. And the backlog should be sorted out by January," said Mr. Rosso.





NBC News/One PNG News









