Businesses in PNG warned not to induce tax officers

Commissioner General of the Internal Revenue Commission has warned businesses not to induce his officers to manipulate their system to avoid paying their taxes.

Sam Koim issued this call following the dismissal of one of his officer's.

The officer dismissed was caught to have reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) liability of one taxpayer in the construction sector by K1.8 million, without any justification or authorisation.

Mr. Koim said IRC has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and has established robust internal controls to detect any incidences of this nature.

He said there are also hefty consequences and penalties for those caught doing the wrong thing.

This is one of the key pillars of reform currently being undertaken by the IRC to promote integrity and prevent corruption.

So far, 17 officers have been dismissed on grounds of corruption since 2019.

The taxpayers who've benefited from the system manipulations and tax liability reversals have been investigated, with some already referred to police for criminal investigations.





NBC News/One PNG News





