PNG police investigates the storming of Police station by PNGDF

Commander NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Jnr said an investigation is underway and will reveal what happened over the weekend that resulted in members of the PNG Defence Force storming the Boroko Police Station on the morning of Sunday November 20, 2022.

According to reports, at about 10 o'clock in the morning on Sunday November 20, 2022, a group of disgruntled soldiers stormed the Boroko Police Station.

Mr. Wagambie said this was after a report reached them that one of their colleagues was allegedly beaten up by some members of the Special Services Division based at McGregor Police Barracks, 9 Mile.

In a statement, he said intervention by senior officers from both the PNGDF and the RPNGC ensured normalcy was restored.

“I have ordered an immediate investigation into the incident involving the soldier."

"Furthermore, we are investigating and collecting CCTV footage of the damage to the Boroko Police Station, which is a State property. I am not aware of what happened at McGregor so the investigation will give us better information."

“We have got PNGDF Military Police to be part of the investigation team for both incidents so that it is done transparently,” said Mr. Wagambie.





NBC News/One PNG News





