PNG Police confiscate illegal drug worth 15million Australian dollars

Port Moresby police have confiscated 125 kilograms of Methamphetamine following an early morning special operation yesterday.

Police Commissioner David Manning said the raid was conducted upon collaboration with both local and international agency partners.

The Methamphetamine drugs confiscated have a street value of 15 million Australian dollars.

The special operations raid was lead by Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi.

Four (4) suspects which includes two locals and two persons of Asian origin were arrested during the raid.

The arrest of the four poses a national threat to the country and they will be charged accordingly to the amended drug laws of the country.

Commissioner Manning said a sample of the Methamphetamine drug will be sent to Australia for laboratory testing.

Mr. Manning said other specific details into the raid, including the place where the drugs were confiscated have been withheld by police as confidential information, as the matter is still being investigated.





NBC News/One PNG News





