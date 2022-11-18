Header Ads

Australia vs New Zealand Livestream : Womens' Rugby League World Cup Final

November 18, 2022 , , , ,

 Australia takes on New Zealand in the Women's Rugby League Final. All set for a thriller to kick-off our Old Trafford double-header.  

Can Australia win a third World Cup on the bounce and match New Zealand's record trophy haul?



The livestream of this game is available below.

Livestream Starting Tine

11: 15 Tonight (Eastern Australian Time, PNG Time ) 

Full-Time : Australia 54 New Zealand 04 

Half-Time :  Australia 20  New Zealand 00 

Livestream below

This livestream ended!  


