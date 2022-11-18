Australia vs New Zealand Livestream : Womens' Rugby League World Cup Final
Australia takes on New Zealand in the Women's Rugby League Final. All set for a thriller to kick-off our Old Trafford double-header.
Can Australia win a third World Cup on the bounce and match New Zealand's record trophy haul?
The livestream of this game is available below.
Livestream Starting Tine
11: 15 Tonight (Eastern Australian Time, PNG Time )
Full-Time : Australia 54 New Zealand 04
Half-Time : Australia 20 New Zealand 00
Livestream below
This livestream ended!
