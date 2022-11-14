Minister Schnaubelt condemns the actions of NAC managing director

All Departmental and Agency Heads have been urged to conduct themselves in a professional and responsible manner, as well as uphold the Laws of PNG, in the course of delivering the required services to the people of PNG.

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt said this in a statement when condemning the actions of National Airports Corporation (NAC) Managing Director, Rex Kiponge, and the NAC Board and management.

Minister Schnaubelt said that their actions to close the Jacksons' Airport on Saturday morning, which denied much-needed services to the people of PNG, and those from abroad, is bad for the country.

He also said that the refusal by Mr. Kiponge to go in for an interview at the CASA PNG headquarters on the 13th, 14th,15th, and 21st of September, as well as the 21st of October, in relation to breaching Section 280 of the Civil Aviation Act, when he allowed the operation of the Kiunga and Nadzab Airports, without valid aerodrome operating certificates, should also be condemned.

Mr. Schnaubelt also supported calls by Prime Minister James Marape, for a full investigation into the incident, and calls for the prosecution of those involved in closing the airport.

He also said the statement by NAC claiming that the work of the police was an act of terrorism is one that lacks substance, because police were only performing their normal duties, in accordance with the Police and Civil Aviation Act of 2000.





NBC News/One PNG News





