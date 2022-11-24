PNG Police Commissioner urges Commanders for strategic policing plans for 2023

Police Commissioner David Manning has urged Provincial Police Commanders to finalize Strategic Policing Plans for 2023 police operations in their respective provinces and metropolitan commands.

Commissioner Manning made this remark when officiating at a four-day commanders’ planning workshop in Port Moresby this week.

“District and Provincial plans are very critical because they provide insight to the management for proper resources coordination and allocation to maximize the police services in the country."

"The Constabulary is the largest organization and with limited resources and funding, we need proper planning and coordination at all levels."

“Critical planning is lacking at the operational level. Thus, going forward I want commanders to improve in those areas so that the executive management will be in a better position to make informed decisions," said Mr. Manning.

The workshop is in line with the Constabulary Corporate Plan 2021 to 2030 which will conclude on Friday November 25 when Provincial Police Commanders are expected to submit their 2023 plans to the Police Executive Management.





NBC News/One PNG News









