Minister Kilepa to lead a strong PNG Delegation to Egypt for COP27

The Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa will be leading a strong and trained PNG delegation to the annual 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) that will be held in Egypt.

Minister Kilepa said he will lead the delegation to negotiate and offer solutions, establish partnerships and advocate for the people, forest and environment.

Mr. Kilepa highlighted some of PNG’s priorities to take to COP27 and they are REDD+ and mitigation, climate change adaptation, Article 6.2 a critical tool that allows countries to fulfill their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and PNG will advocate for a loss and damage facility for the Pacific to help Pacific Island Countries respond and recover from the dangerous impacts of climate change.

He says, PNG will explore bilateral discussions with its development partners that includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore Japan and intergovernmental organizations such as the UN agencies, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) amongst others.

He adds that he will advocate on the PNG people, the forest and environment through awareness campaigns and side events of its National Adaptation Plan, NDC Implementation Plan and Climate Resilient Green Growth at its PNG Pavilion.

He further adds that as the Minister he will support PNG’s priorities and advocate strongly at the High-Level Ministerial meetings on decisions that will help fast track our actions to keeping the planet below 1.5 degree Celsius.

The PNG delegation will leave for Egypt on November 8th for the COP27 conference.

Picture: Minister for Environment and Conservation Simo Kilepa





Fm 100 / ONEPNG





