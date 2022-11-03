Australia to increase Labour Mobility in the Pacific

The Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific has announced the availability of more job opportunities under Australia’s Labour mobility scheme or the pacific.

Minister Pat Conroy invited interested Papua New Guineans to also apply for this opportunity for a job in technical fields in Australia.

He made this statement while speaking on NBC National Radio this week.

The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme has so far recruited a total of 27 000 pacific workers to meet skilled Labour Markets in Australia.

Speaking on NBC radio Minister Conroy revealed the huge opportunities provided under the Labour Mobility scheme.

Minister Conroy says at present 1000 Papua New Guineans out of the 27000 Pacific Islanders are in Australia.

He encouraged interested Papua New Guineans who wish to work in Australia and acquire skills to get ready to travel, as Australia will be increasing the ceiling from 27 0000 to 35 000.

Minister Conroy has had discussions with PNG Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey which will see arraignments where Papua New Guineans who wish to work in Australia will undergo training in PNG before flying down to Australia.

Minister Conroy has been in PNG since Monday this week to discuss bilateral issues with PNG and also to announce Australia’s Aid Support to the country.

He will be departing PNG at the end of this week after successfully concluding his meetings.

NBC News / ONE PNG





