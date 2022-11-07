PNG To showcase Climate Resilient and Green Growth Programs at COP27

The official opening of the UN Climate Change, Conference of Parties 27th (COP27) kicked off last weekend in Sham El Sheikh, Egypt with an estimated 45,000 people expected to attend.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa and his delegation will leave the country on Tuesday November 8th for Egypt.

Minister Kilepa said PNG will be advocating on its people, the forest and environment through awareness campaigns and side events of its National Adaptation Plan, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Implementation Plan and Climate Resilient Green Growth at its PNG Pavilion.

He says a special High-Level Side Event on PNG’s climate resilient and green growth programs from three provinces and these provinces are Enga, Milen Bay and New Ireland will be showcased at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion.

The Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion is a platform dedicated to bolster Pacific leadership at COP27 with the council aiming to facilitate and have knowledge-sharing on issues important to the Pacific, especially advocacy for ambitious climate action and the need for financing.

More than 70 side events will be hosted at the Pavilion, providing a platform for Pacific people to tell their stories.

