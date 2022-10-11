PNG Health Minister Dr. Lino visits Port Moresby General Hospital

The Papua New Guinea Health and HIV/AIDS Minister, Dr. Lino Tom visited the Port Moresby General Hospital this morning, as part of his first official visit as Minister responsible.

Photo by Stella Martin: NBC News

He was accompanied by Shadow Health Minister Elias Kapavore.

Both the Minister and Mr. Kapavore along with officials from the National Department of Health, including Health Secretary, Dr. Osborne Liko were given a tour around the hospital's facilities by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paki Molumi.

Two important sites visited were the Cardiology facility and newly constructed Cancer facility, which houses two cancer bankers or the heart of the cancer facility.

The two facilities were built in line with hospital's Corporate Plan 2021 to 2030 to become the country's specialist referral and teaching hospital come 2030.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: European Union-PNG Business Trade and Investment Conference underway in Port Moresby



