The Marape-Rosso Government has committed to re-look the annual K10 million budget allocation for St Johns Ambulance, which was introduced by former Health Minister Sir Puka Temu.

Article and Photo by Bathsheba Sanau: NBC News

Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom announced this at yesterday's official opening of St Johns New Ambulance Operations Centre in Port Moresby.





NBC News/One PNG News





