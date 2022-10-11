European Union-PNG Business Trade and Investment Conference underway in Port Moresby

The 3rd European Union-Papua New Guinea Business, Trade and Investment Conference is underway in Port Moresby.

The two-day Business to Business Conference is aimed at increasing contacts, discover new business opportunities and forge new partnerships between the EU and the Pacific with the main focus on trade and investment.

In giving his opening remarks, Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru emphasised on the EU to utilise investment opportunities available in the country.

Mr. Maru said this business dialogue is not only a main platform in growing PNG's trade and economic cooperation, but also in the areas of banking and finance, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, among others.

