Special Police Operation to commence in Port Moresby City to counter Ethnic Violence

A special police operation targeting ethnic violence in Port Moresby city will be enforced concurrently and will run for the next 6 weeks, possibly into the festive season.

Article by Henrietta Yama: NBC News

This follows the recent upsurge in ethnic violence in the National Capital District.

The Police hierarchy has taken preventive steps to support operational plans and strategies currently undertaken by the NCD Central Command.

Police Commissioner David Manning responded to Prime Minister James Marape's call for police to curb ethnic fights and killings in the city, by appointing Deputy Police Commissioner for Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi to take charge of this special operation.

Mr. Yamasombi told the media that police will utilize the services of support units, comprising detectives from Police Headquarters, Mobile Squads, Dog Units, Water Police and bandsmen to beef up police manpower in the three policing zones within NCD, to clamp down on crime and violence.

He said instructions were issued by the Police Commissioner and police lawyers and prosecutors will seek assistance from the Courts on this matter.

According to Mr. Yamasombi, the special operations commenced last Friday.

Meanwhile, NCD Central Commander Assistant Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Jnr said the initiative taken by the police hierarchy will ease the burden on the Command, and allow them to investigate and expedite the backlog of recent murder cases linked to a series of ethnic clashes in the city.

He assured that the Command stands ready to support the initiative by the Police Commissioner.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Government to fund St Johns Ambulance