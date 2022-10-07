Papua New Guinea immigration steps up in the New Guinea Islands Region

The PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority is committed to stepping up compliance and enforcement in the New Guinea Islands Region.

Photo and article by Elizah Longkale: NBC News

This with the establishment of its Regional Office in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau when speaking at the launch of the ICA Regional Office in Kokopo on Tuesday says they will be working closely with the Police in the region to make sure those who are illegally living and operating in the province and the region will be dealt with accordingly.

Mr Hulahau says this is a clear indication that the ICA will make sure to go after those who break the laws, especially with the work permits, foreign employment act and migration laws.





NBC News/One PNG News





