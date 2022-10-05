Bougainville Disciplinary Forces urged to polish up on appearance and discipline

Disciplined forces in Bougainville have been called to take the lead and be the shining example of a new and emerging nation to be.

Photo and article by Edward Passam: NBC News, Buka

Minister for Internal Security and Bougainville Regional Member, Peter Tsiamalili Junior made the call, saying as the Regional Member for Bougainville and Internal Security Minister, he expects officers in the region to be smarter than smart in their appearance, conduct and discipline.

He says he cannot be talking to other officers around the country about polishing up their acts or discipline if his own officers in the region are not on that level.

Speaking to the parade upon his arrival at the Buka airport this week, the minister says while he is challenging the officers, he will take on the challenge also to address the legacy issues affecting the police force in Bougainville.





