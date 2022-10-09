Australian Consulate General in Lae to host the Australia Pavilion at Morobe Show

The Australian Consulate General in Lae is hosting the Australia Pavilion at the 59th Morobe Show.

The show displays a variety of agriculture, horticulture, livestock, commercial, industry, education and culture activities, displays and events. It’s a great opportunity to witness Papua New Guinea’s oldest agriculture show and participate in display of business profiles in the Australia Pavilion.

Business delegations who have travelled from Australia to Lae and exhibitors representing Australian funded and linked programs in PNG such as Grow PNG, Pawarim Komuniti, PHAMA Plus, Market Development Facility, Australia Awards, Incentive Fund, PaCSON, ANGAU Hospital Redevelopment are here at the Pavilion.

It’s off to a great start after the 2-year Covid break. The Pavilion will be open today and tomorrow.





Australian High Commission PNG/One PNG News





