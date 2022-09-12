PNG Royal Constabulary Mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Police Commissioner of Papua New Guinea Royal Constabulary, David Manning said Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second, has been a constant presence and beacon of hope for Papua New Guinea as it took its first step as an independent nation 47 years ago.

“Sadly, as Papua New Guinea gears up for our 47th independence anniversary celebrations we have learnt of the passing of our Head of State, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“The Royal family has enjoyed a long and close history with Papua New Guinea and especially the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary. Papua was annexed by Great Britain in 1884. In 1939 King George VI saw fit to grant the prefix “Royal” to the Royal Papuan Constabulary in recognition of the long and meritorious service of the local people in the service of the administration.

“On 2nd June 1953, 25 members of the Royal Papua and New Guinea Constabulary represented the territories and attended the coronation of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty was the longest serving monarch and has been an integral part of Papua New Guinea and the Constabulary’s growth and development over the last 47 years.

“On behalf of the 6,000 members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary around the country I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the Government and people of the United Kingdom,” Commissioner Manning said.





FM 100/One PNG News





Next: PNG Public Services Salaries Budget pay-roll integrity report ready