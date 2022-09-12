PNG Minister welcomes more investments from India

The Minister for International Trade and Investment, Hon. Richard Maru said he was happy to welcome more investments from India to Papua New Guinea (PNG), especially in its agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

“We are also keen for Indian Investors to invest in the garment industry in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

Minister Maru said this in response to Indian High Commissioner, Inbasekar Sundaramamurthi who said that India was ready to support Papua New Guinea (PNG) in its vision to go into downstream processing, as reported on The National Newspaper on September 5, 2022.

“We will be focusing on Indian Investors to come in and help us to go into commercial rice farming, invest in factories for oil palm, coconut oil and cocoa, to process our coffee into premium coffee products, and the processing of all our coconut into final products rather than exporting raw materials from Papua New Guinea,” said Minister Maru.

“We are happy to welcome India’s investment in these areas,” he said.

Minister Maru added that his office was looking forward to working with the Indian High Commissioner and the Indian Government to start work on a Bilateral Trade Agreement between PNG and India.





Media statement/One PNG News





Next: PNG Royal Constabulary Mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II