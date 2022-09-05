PNG Public Services Salaries Budget pay-roll integrity report ready

A report into the Public Service Salaries Budget blowout has been completed by an Independent Accounting Firm.

Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Public sector Reforms, Garry Juffa, said this when speaking in Parliament last week.

He says the Government budgets between K300 to K500 Million annually for Public Salaries, but some of these monies are being spent on wastages, and these are funds which need to be reduced and redirected to more pressing areas.

Mr. Juffa said that the Public Service has been one of the areas where the Government has allocated huge amounts of funding, but there is still very little to show, and there is need for more improvements in the public service delivery systems.

He said due to this mismanagement of funds by past governments since 2014, the Marape Government in 2020, launched reviews into the pay roll for the public service.

Mr. Juffa said despite this reviews, certain elements in the public service have shown resistance and are not helping, because most are comfortable in the way they mismanage their responsibilities.

He said accounting firm-Delloite, was engaged in carrying out the review in the Pay Roll Integrity and Human Resource Management of the Public service.

Mr. Juffa said that they have completed the review and came up with a report, which will be presented to the Department of Personnel Management ( DPM), to enforce the cost saving measures, which are listed in the report.

Governor Juffa has also called on the Public Service Minister Joe Sungi, to establish a review committee to enforce the recommendations underlined in the report.





NBC News/One PNG News





