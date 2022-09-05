East Sepik Governor Allan Bird resigns from National Alliance Party

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird has resigned as a member of the National Alliance Party, after being removed as Party Leader.

Mr. Bird in a message to NBC News says, he chose to resign from the Party, after being removed as Party Leader after three weeks.

He says that in order to protect his integrity, he followed the Party Convention by resigning, and he will now remain as an Independent MP in Parliament.

Mr. Bird also says that he left because he no longer enjoyed the confidence from the majority of the MP's and the Party Executives.

He adds that he did his best to serve the National Alliance Party as leader for the last three weeks, but the Executives and other Party MP's did not value his leadership, that is why he had to resign.

NBC News was also reliably informed that Forest Minister and Angoram MP Salio Waipo, has also resigned from the Party.

Minister Waipo in a letter to NA Party President, Steven Pokawin, said that he resigned because of the continuous tussle over the Party Leadership position.

Governor Bird also took time to wish his successor and Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt, and all the Party Executives, the very best as they head into the future.





