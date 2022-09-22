PNG Prime Mister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Prime Minister James Marape has arrived in the United States to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

He arrived today from the United Kingdom (Wednesday New York time).

The Prime Minister is set to deliver the PNG's country statement tomorrow afternoon.

A statement from the Prime Minister's media unit indicated that Mr. Marape and his wife Rachael arrived from the United Kingdom, and were met in New York by PNG's permanent representative to the UN Max Rai and other officials.

Prime Minister Marape will join world leaders in delivering national statements and participate in important discussions throughout the week at the UNGA debates.

This year's theme is "Solutions Through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science” which guides the work of the United Nations and its members.

The meeting will end on the 24th of September.

The Prime Minister's UNGA delegation include, Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, East New Britain Governor Michael Marum, Goilala MP Casmiro Aia, Komo-Hulia MP Daniel Tindipu and North Waghi MP Benjamin Mul.





