PNG National Capital District Governor to push for Vagrancy Act

A review of the Vagrancy Act is currently underway, and it will be presented to Parliament for deliberation soon.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, said that the Act was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court some years ago because it breached the freedom of the people.

Governor Parkop says a workable plan is needed to activate the Act, following escalating law and order problems within the city.

He said that he will ensure the National Identification (NID) System is used, where certificates will be given to identify permanent residents, temporary residents and visitors.

Mr. Parkop also said that temporary residents and visitors will be monitored and controlled, so they have some level of control over people.

Governor Parkop said this when speaking on the Nasfund FM 100 Talkback show on Tuesday.





NBC News/One PNG News





