PNG Prime Minister delivers Country Statement at UN General Assembly

The Prime Minister James Marape delivered the country's statement at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York United States yesterday-Thursday 22nd September 2022.

This's year's UNGA theme is ''Solutions Through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science” which guides the work of the United Nations (UN) and its members.

Prime Minister Marape and Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko will join world leaders in other important meetings and discussions as well throughout the week in the US.





NBC News/One PNG News









