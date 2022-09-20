PNG Censorship board bans local song"Paiya Wara"

The Censorship Board of Papua New Guinea has banned the local song "Paiya Wara" from being played on the airwaves or circulated through other mediums.

Chief Censor, Jimmy Abani made this decision today in response to public outcry on social media to ban the song.

The Censorship Board, which monitors and deals with music, films and other materials, said the decision to ban the song is based on slang or phrases in the lyrics, which are considered by many Papua New Guineans as vulgar and distasteful to women in PNG.

Mr. Abani also noted that apart from discriminating the female population, the song’s lyrics also promotes and encourages consumption of illegal alcohol.

He told the media that while his Office is doing its best to promote local artists to meet international standards, such song with distasteful lyrics which is not decent for public consumption, is not encouraged.

The Office of the Censorship Board is urging radio and television stations to immediately stop airing the song.

Mr. Abani called on the artists concerned to come forward to his office to have a dialogue on why such action was taken.

Meantime, the Chief Censor called on PNG song writers and singers to respect womenfolk of PNG.

Mr. Abani said indecent and vulgar lyrics about women must not be used in songs.





NBC News/One PNG News





