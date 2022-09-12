PNG Member of Parliament for Wewak, Kevin Isifu passes on

Member for Wewak Kevin Eziro Isifu, has passed on in the early hours of this morning in Port Moresby.

Mr. Isifu was elected for the second term as Wewak MP in the 2022 National Election, under the United Resources Party banner.

NBC News was informed that Mr. Isifu passed on after developing complications from colon cancer.

Mr. Isifu entered the 10th National Parliament after winning the Wewak Open Seat in 2017, as a People's Progress Party candidate.

He was later appointed as the Minister for Inter-Government Relations in the O'Neill/Abel Government from August 2017 to May 2019, before being appointed as the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission Chairman in 2020.





NBC News/One PNG News





