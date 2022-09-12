PNG PM and Governor General Depart for England

Prime Minister James Marape and Governor General Sir Bob Dadae departed for England to attend the Queen’s funeral set for next week Monday 19th September 2022.

The Prime Minister and Governor General departed Port Moresby right after the Proclamation ceremony of King Charles III outside Parliament House this morning.

Both leaders are expected to attend the lying - in - State, Signing of the Condolence book, and also meet with King Charles III.

''It will be an honour to represent our people, from our Islands, from the mountains, from the valleys from the rivers, right throughout the length and breadth of our country to convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family on this sad occasion of the passing of Queen of PNG.

''It is a monumental time as a member of the Commonwealth of nations to be in London also to mark the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

''The Governor General and I, together with our spouses are scheduled to meet King Charles the III coincidently on the 16th of September, 2022,'' said Marape.

A public holiday has been declared nationwide for Monday to honour Queen Elizabeth II.





NBC News/One PNG News





