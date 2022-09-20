PNG to tighten up selection of Overseas Diplomat postings

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko has said when it comes to selections of overseas diplomats, it must be of the highest standing.

He said this when condemning the behaviour of a diplomat based in Taiwan who allegedly assaulted his wife in public at a Taipei restaurant.

PNG Foreign Affairs Minister

''When it comes to the selection of High Commissioners, Consul Generals, Ambassadors etc to represent PNG they must be of the highest standing with a good work record.

''We don't want people that are out there for a joy ride, they have to work and promote our country and put our name in shining light, it's all about promoting our good name,'' said Minister Tkatchenko.

Minister Tkatchenko said they have since apologised to authorities in Taiwan over the incident by the diplomat.

The concerned officer was recalled back to PNG.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Foreign Affairs minister condemns actions of PNG Diplomat in Taiwan



