Papua New Guinea Prime Minister travels to Japan

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape will be arriving in Tokyo, Japan, tonight (September 26, 2022) on a Royal Australian Air Force plane from Brisbane, Australia, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru, East Sepik Governor Bird and PNG Ambassador to Japan H.E Samuel Abal. East Sepik Governor Allan Bird.

Mr Marape will meet with Japanese Prime Minister, Hon. Fumio Kishida, in the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and then later meet with executives of three top Japanese energy companies.

He then attends the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister will leave Japan for Washington DC on a commercial flight later in the day to attend the first-ever Pacific Island Summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.





Statement/One PNG News





