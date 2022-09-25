Dabinyaba rush into the PNG PM XI team to take on Fiji

PNG Prime Ministers X1 Men Soccer Team Coach Harrison Kamake has rushed in winger Nigel Dabinyaba into the starting team to take on Fiji in the first semi finals of the MSG Prime Minister Cup at Korman Stadium, Port Vila Vanuatu tomorrow.

Dabinyaba who missed the first two matches due to passport issue flew in last night to join the PNG camp at their temporary home at Warwick Hotel. Dabinyaba was accompanied by William Yumb and Sylvester Luke who had similar problems with passport.

Coach Kamake welcomed Dabinyaba to the team saying that he would add some firepower upfront to support Ati Kepo and Raymond Gunemba against the strong Fiji defence.

“Dabinyaba and Gunemba formed a lethal combination during their playing career with Lae City FC and Hekari FC respectively and have gone separate ways but are closely knitted the national representative duties. They will certainly come out firing against Fiji tomorrow,” Kamake said.

Two key players Alwin Komolong and Jacob Sabua will watch from the sideline. Komolong has suffered upset stomach while Sabua sit out due to two yellow cards given to him during the first and second match.

However coach Kamake is optimistic that this will not dampen the team’s spirit as the team went through two hours training under the humid heat of Vanuatu weather.

Kamake said he respect Fiji as worthy opponent in the semi final and urged his boys to give their best tomorrow.

He said he will announce his team later especially the back fours in the defence after Komolong is diagnosed with an upset stomach this afternoon as countdown for the semifinal begin.

PNG will play first semi finals against Fiji - 3pm Vanuatu time. You can follow the match live on VBTC facebook page or catch highlights on MSG Prime Minister Cup facebook.





Next : PNG Prime Minister delivers Country Statement at UN General Assembly