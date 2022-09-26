Government Departments and State Entities to be locked out of NSL Properties

State Entities and Government Departments, who owe the Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) rentals in buildings and offices, will find themselves locked out of the buildings, beginning today (Monday 26th September 2022).

In a statement, the superfund said they had to resort to this action, following the State's failure to settle its K160 million in rental arrears owed to members of Nambawan Super.

The fund said it has given notices to all State tenants that it will commence lockouts beginning today, except the Department of Health, based on humanitarian grounds, and as a recognition on the critical nature of services it provides.

NSL also said its aware that the State has allocated K255 million for the reduction of arrears in the Supplementary Budget for this year, but they have yet to be allocated these funds, to settle their long overdue rental arrears.

It further said the Government presented a cheque of K50 million to them as the first tranche of repayment in December last year, but they failed to honour their commitment, and never settled the remaining K80 million owed to the fund as promised.

Those who will be affected in Port Moresby under this exercise, include the Internal Revenue Commission, Finance and National Planning, Lands and Physical Planning and the Department of Higher Education, while those in Lae include, the Ombudsman Commission, Independent Consumer and Competition Commission and the Auditor General's Office.





NBC News/One PNG News





