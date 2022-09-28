Japan interested to assist Papua New Guinea in developing Special Economic Zone plan

Japan has announced that they are interested to assist Papua New Guinea, develop a new Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Master Plan, for the country.

International Trade and Investment Minister Richard Maru, said this in a statement, after a meeting with the Japan Development Institute (JDI), CEO and Chairman, Dr Shoichi Kobayashi on Monday this week in Japan.

Minister Maru says that JDI is an independent private think tank firm based in Tokyo, and has been engaged by many Governments in Asia and Africa over the last 40 years to develop SEZs including China, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Tanzania and many others.

He says that China is the most successful country in the world, where they now have 2, 500 SEZs in operation, which is creating millions of jobs and contributing to the transformation of China into becoming the leading economy in the world today.

Mr. Maru also says that the Marape/Rosso Government has identified 12 potential SEZs in the country, and this will all be developed, following the recent passing of the Special Economic Zone Authority Act, and the establishment of an Authority to be the regulator and overseer of these establishments.

Minister Maru also used the opportunity to thank PNG's Ambassador to Japan, His Excellency Sam Abal, for arranging this meeting with the JDI.





NBC News/One PNG News





