6th Pacific Media Summit Underway in Honiara

The 6th Pacific Media Summit is underway in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The summit featured a series of pre-workshops on digitalizing archives and preserving Pacific stories, reporting on sports and corruption among others.

Article and photo by Denyse Kalau-NBC News

Pacific Media Summit (PMS) is the largest media gathering in the Pacific region held every two years.

The theme of this year's Pacific Media Summit is 'digital revolution - transforming threats into opportunities for the Pacific media.

President of the Pacific Islands News Association and National Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director, Kora Nou said the theme is timely, especially with technology transforming the landscape of information and communication.

He says PMS is also an opportunity for media professionals to discuss various issues confronting the media industry across the region and the way forward.

The summit officially opened on Tuesday 27th Sept 2022, by the Solomon Islands Minister for Education, Human Resource and Development, Lanelle Tanaganda.

The weeklong summit will wrap up on Friday with a retreat and election of new PINA executives.

It is attended by media personnel from the Pacific island countries, including academics among others.





NBC News/ One PNG News





Next: Japan interested to assist Papua New Guinea in developing Special Economic Zone plan