Nambawan Super Limited receives K52 million from the State

The Papua New Guinea Nambawan Super Limited has received K52 million from the State as partial payment for its K160 million in rental arrears.

In a response to the media, the superfund outlined that its earlier lockout activity has been put on hold to find an amicable solution to the issue.

The Superfund said in a statement that it is now working to finalise a suitable payment schedule to have the remaining K108 million paid before the end of the year.

In addition, it hopes to finalise a Memorandum of Agreement to sign with the Departments of Finance and Treasury.

Meantime, NSL says it would be forced to lock out State tenancies if the outstanding balance is not fully collected by the end of the year.





NBC News/One PNG News





