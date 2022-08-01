Wouwou takes commanding lead in West Sepik Regional Race

Counting for the West Sepik Regional Seat is still in it's primary count stage.

As of 10 PM last night, they have managed to count 117 ballot boxes from the total 146 ballot boxes.

After count 117, National Alliance candidate and incumbent Governor Tony Wouwou was comfortably leading with 12, 820 votes.

On the second spot is PANGU Party candidate Steve Hoap with 6, 891 votes and on third is Independent candidate, Samson Kupu, with 6, 731 votes.

On the fourth placing is another Independent candidate Gregory Ambassi with 5, 065 votes and on the fifth spot is People's National Congress Party candidate, Ori Greg Kapanambo.

Counting of all ballot boxes from the Nuku District was completed yesterday, and they are now into counting of the Telefomin ballot boxes.





NBC News / ONEPNG





