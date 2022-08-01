PNG Elections: Charles Abel eliminated in Milne Bay Provincial race

The Leader of Our Development Party and three-term Alotau Open MP Charles Abel has been eliminated from the race for the Milne Bay Regional seat.

By Priscilla Waikaidi: NBC News

Counting for this seat has been suspended to tomorrow, after this 14th exclusion.

Mr. Abel was vying for Governor in this national election.

Mr. Abel's exit comes as a shock to many in Milne Bay Province.

He managed to poll 9,462 votes to be eliminated, leaving three candidates left in the race.

Counting was suspended to 7am tomorrow (Tuesday 02.08.22) where the 15th exclusion will be the only other female left in the race - PANGU Pati's Jennifer Rudd.

People's National Congress Party candidate Gordon Henry Wesley has a commanding lead of 32,380, followed by National Alliance Party candidate Tim Neville on 24,761 votes while United Resource Party's Titus Philemon is on the spot with 23,542 votes.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Elections: O'Neill urges security forces not to interfere with counting