ULP Man leads Mendi-Munihu Race

The Mendi/Munihu Open Electorate in the Southern Highlands Province, is expected to make a declaration for the seat today.

After the 10th exclusion, three candidates remain.

Raphael Tondpi a United Labour Party candidate is currently leading with 42, 097 votes, and on second is PNG Destiny Party's Isaac Joseph with 33, 510 votes.

On third placing with 31, 967 votes is incumbent, Michael Nali.

Returning Officer, Sebastian Kisombo, said he is expected to make a declaration later today.

Meanwhile, counting for the provincial seat is progressing with more than half the total 655 ballot boxes counted.





NBC / ONE PNG

