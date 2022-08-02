ULP man Raphael Tonpi unseats Michael Nali in Mendi-Munhiu Open

The Mendi-Munhiu District in Southern Highlands Province has a new Member-elect.

He is United Labour Party candidate, Raphael Tonpi.

Mr. Tonpi was declared winner after the 10th elimination of sitting member and independent candidate, Michael Nali.

Raphael Tonpi scored 48,486 votes to pass the absolute majority of 46,195 + 1.

He was declared MP-elect at 6pm this evening, whilst his runner up Isaac Joseph polled 43,903 votes.

Southern Highlands is yet to declare two open electorates of Nipa/Kutubu and Kagua/Erave, including the Provincial seat.

