Agena Gamai First ever MP election for Delta Fly Open

PNG Party candidate Agena Gamai has created history by being declared the first-ever member-elect for the newly created Delta Fly electorate in Western Province.

Mr. Gamai was declared by Returning Officer Dilas Muli at 5:30pm this afternoon in Balimo.

After exclusion 40 and the final elimination, Mr. Gamai polled 4,458 votes.

In second place was Peoples Reform Party candidate Abini Gesele with 3,377 votes.

Mr. Gamai won after surpassing the absolute majority of 3,959.

Speaking after his declaration, Mr. Gamai said he will complete the incomplete projects left by former late Middle Fly MP Roy Biyama, working in partnership with stakeholders.

He said he will also develop the district headquarter.

NBC News / ONE PNG





