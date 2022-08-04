Sir John Pundari backs Pangu

Statement by Sir John Pundari

With due respect to the PNC Party Leader, for him to put the leadership on the table is not proper. Twice he led PNC to be invited to form Government and he was supported by other coalition partners. Now it's PANGU's turn, because they have the mandate and should be supported to form Government.

Our individual opinions matter very little in the larger picture. We must respect the collective mandate of the people. Every Party went to the Election and we campaigned, and the polls have spoken clearly. PANGU is going to be invited to form Government.

That is why all sensible leaders have gathered in Loloata. The last thing this country needs is more political horseplay.

Those unwilling to join Government can form a meaningful Opposition and provide checks and balance to the Government.

We as leaders must respect and follow proper forms to bring decency back into PNG politics. The more we engage in spiteful politics, it destroys the nation. Supporters are dragged into the midst and the results are a divided nation and people.

As a senior politician, I respectfully ask my fellow MPs to bring some decency back into the way we conduct our politics.

