Marape: Prices of goods and services to reduce

Prime Minister, James Marape says three months before his government went to the polls, they approved a K610 million intervention tax relief on essential food items.

Article by Elias Nanau: NBC News

Mr Marape says this was to help ordinary citizens to save and pay fewer costs on essential foods and fuel.

He says if prices of basic goods have yet been inflated, once he returns as Prime Minister possibly in the coming week, his government will ensure the policies are implemented.

Mr Marape says heads of key government agencies may have thought his PANGU government would not return.

He has warned, that heads of government agencies who were supposed to implement the policies but did not will pack up and leave.

Mr Marape has also promised when his government returns, there will also be additional savings passed to ordinary citizens helping people live through a tough economic situation.

The PANGU Party leader made these statements after the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between his PANGU Party and 15 other coalition parties who have thrown support behind him at Loloata camp this week.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





